WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND

Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT

Each jar contains an eighth ounce (3.5g) of flower.

AROMA/FLAVOR

Tropical fruit with hints of sweet citrus

Effects

This is an energizing sativa.

