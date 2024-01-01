Grandi Guava | Eighth Ounce

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each jar contains an eighth ounce (3.5g) of flower.

AROMA/FLAVOR
Tropical fruit with hints of sweet citrus

Effects
This is an energizing sativa.

About this strain

Grandi Guava is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Guava and Gelato. This indica-leaning hybrid is a Grandiflora creation that offers a fruity and cheesy aroma and flavor, with hints of tropical guava and creamy blue cheese. Grandi Guava is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grandi Guava effects include uplifted, hungry, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grandi Guava when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Grandiflora, Grandi Guava features flavors like tropical, pepper, and tree fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is b-caryophyllene. The average price of Grandi Guava typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Grandi Guava buds are dark purple with flecks of green and are covered in glittering trichomes that sparkle like the sun reflecting off the river water. This strain is a tasty mood booster that leaves users relaxed and ready to rest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grandi Guava, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
