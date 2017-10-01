WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND

Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

–

ABOUT

Each special edition Florist Farms rechargeable vape pen contains 1g of high-potency THC pure cannabis oil.

–

AROMA/FLAVOR

Floral and Fruity

–

Effects

This is an uplifting sativa.

–

Terpenes

This strain is rich in Terpinolene, Myrcene and Linalool.

Show more