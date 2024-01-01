Green Diesel | 1 Ounce

by Florist Farms
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each pouch contains a full ounce (28g) of flower.

AROMA/FLAVOR
Diesel forward with hints of earth and citrus.

Effects
This is an energizing hybrid.

Terpenes
This strain is rich in farnesene, caryophyllene and linalool.
About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
