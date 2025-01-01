Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.
10mg THC | 10mg CBC per gummy
2 gummies
Effects Brighten your day with Florist Farms' Strawberry Lemonade gummy. Bursting with the refreshing taste of sweet strawberries and tangy lemonade, and enhanced with CBC, each gummy delivers a cheerful high that lifts your spirits and keeps you smiling. –
Why we love this brand Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.
About Vegan No artificial flavoring or dyes No corn syrup Dairy free Gluten free Soy free Tree-nut free Coconut free Kosher
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.