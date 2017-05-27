Haze | 1 Ounce

by Florist Farms
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each pouch contains a full ounce (28g) of flower.

AROMA/FLAVOR
Citrus with herbal
and earthy undertones.

Effects
This is an energizing sativa.

Terpenes
This strain is rich in terpinolene, farnesene and caryophyllene.

About this strain

Haze, also known as "Original Haze," "OG Haze," "Haze OG," and "Haze Brothers," is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain provides high-energy and creative effects. Haze first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
