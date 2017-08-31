Infused Live Resin Dutch Hawaiian | 1/2 Gram Joints | 5pk
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Dutch Hawaiian is a smooth sativa created by crossing Dutch Treat and Hawaiian Sativa. Beautiful stinky buds offer an earthy citrus smell that carries into the flavor of the smoke incredibly well. This balanced high may send you into a cerebral bliss before sending your body on a journey toward the clouds.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item