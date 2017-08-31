Infused Live Resin Dutch Hawaiian | 1/2 Gram Joints | 5pk

by Florist Farms
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT

Each tin contains five half-gram prerolls infused with live resin


AROMA/FLAVOR

Tropical pineapple with gas.


Effects

This is an energizing sativa.


Terpenes

This strain is rich in caryophyllene, humulene and myrcene.

About this strain

Dutch Hawaiian is a smooth sativa created by crossing Dutch Treat and Hawaiian Sativa. Beautiful stinky buds offer an earthy citrus smell that carries into the flavor of the smoke incredibly well. This balanced high may send you into a cerebral bliss before sending your body on a journey toward the clouds.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
