Infused Live Resin La Bomba | 1/2 Gram Joints | 5pk

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT

Each tin contains five half-gram prerolls infused with live resin


AROMA/FLAVOR

Tropical with notes of spice and gas


Effects

This is an energizing sativa.

About this strain

La Bomba is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Wedding Cake and Jet Fuel Gelato. Nugs are a dense blend of green and dark purple leaves with long amber hairs. The effects of La Bomba are believed to be relaxing yet euphoric and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients say they buy La Bomba when treating insomnia, depression, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene is limonene, which imparts a gassy, sweet, and dank smell, with a similar flavor profile. La Bomba often tests at around 25% THC. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
