Infused Live Resin Superglue | 1/2 Gram Joints | 5pk

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT

Each tin contains five half-gram prerolls infused with live resin


AROMA/FLAVOR

Woody pine with peppery spice


Effects

This is an energizing sativa.

About this strain

Superglue, also known as "Tacky Glue," is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that produces a functional and relaxing high to the mind and body. Smelling of pine and a sweet caramel aroma, this strain is bred by Seedism Seeds. Superglue is made by crossing Afghani and Northern Light. Those who enjoy Superglue say it relaxes you while still leaving you functional and energetic enough for social activities or even a productive afternoon.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
