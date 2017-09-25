About this product
Infused Live Resin Superglue | 1/2 Gram Joints | 5pk
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this strain
Superglue, also known as "Tacky Glue," is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that produces a functional and relaxing high to the mind and body. Smelling of pine and a sweet caramel aroma, this strain is bred by Seedism Seeds. Superglue is made by crossing Afghani and Northern Light. Those who enjoy Superglue say it relaxes you while still leaving you functional and energetic enough for social activities or even a productive afternoon.
