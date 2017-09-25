WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND

Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT



Each tin contains five half-gram prerolls infused with live resin



AROMA/FLAVOR



Woody pine with peppery spice



Effects



This is an energizing sativa.

