Jack Herer | Vape Cartridge | 1g

by Florist Farms
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

1g | Vape Cartridge | Sativa

100% Pure Cannabis Oil and Cannabis Terpenes

Zero Cutting Agents | No Artificial Flavoring

Flavor: Pine forward with earthy undertones

Enjoy the purity of Florist Farm’s distillate vapes, meticulously crafted with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes for an authentic, true-to-strain flavor experience. Free from artificial flavoring, these vapes offer a genuine and rich taste that captures the essence of each cannabis strain.

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
