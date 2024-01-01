Kombucha | 1 Ounce

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each pouch contains a full ounce (28g) of flower.

AROMA/FLAVOR
Earthy and herbal with a sweet finish

Effects
This is a balanced hybrid.

About this strain

Kombucha is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kombucha is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, the average price of Kombucha typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Kombucha’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kombucha, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
