About this product
Kombucha | 1 Ounce
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Kombucha is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kombucha is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, the average price of Kombucha typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Kombucha’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kombucha, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item