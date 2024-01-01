La Bomba | Live Resin Sauce | Vape Pen | 1 gram

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Florist Farms' most popular sativa strain, this Live Resin Sauce pen is full of flavor from the first hit to the last, packing a punch with gas notes and a lively, upbeat energy. 100% high quality cannabis ingredients only, without any fillers or added flavors, giving you a smooth, true-to-strain experience.

About this strain

La Bomba is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Wedding Cake and Jet Fuel Gelato. Nugs are a dense blend of green and dark purple leaves with long amber hairs. The effects of La Bomba are believed to be relaxing yet euphoric and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients say they buy La Bomba when treating insomnia, depression, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene is limonene, which imparts a gassy, sweet, and dank smell, with a similar flavor profile. La Bomba often tests at around 25% THC. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Shop products
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
Notice a problem?Report this item