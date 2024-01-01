About this product
About this strain
La Bomba is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Wedding Cake and Jet Fuel Gelato. Nugs are a dense blend of green and dark purple leaves with long amber hairs. The effects of La Bomba are believed to be relaxing yet euphoric and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients say they buy La Bomba when treating insomnia, depression, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene is limonene, which imparts a gassy, sweet, and dank smell, with a similar flavor profile. La Bomba often tests at around 25% THC. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item