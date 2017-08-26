Lemon Skunk | Sativa | Pure Live Resin | All-In-One-Vape | 1G



About This Product

Live Resin is the closest you can get to tasting the plant exactly as it was at the moment of harvest. The flower is frozen fresh to preserve its full terpene and cannabinoid profile, resulting in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience. We love this vape from Florist Farms because it has a ceramic core and burns at just the right temp for a smooth hit every time.



Effect: Sativa

Flavor: Creamy citrus pastry notes with skunky, peppery undertones

Ingredients: 100% Pure Live Resin



Why We Love Florist Farms

Located in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is committed to sustainability. They practice regenerative farming by growing in living soil, using organic compost, and never using pesticides. For over a decade, they have been organic vegetable farmers and donate produce weekly to help support their community. Our friends at Florist Farms are deeply committed to quality and to delivering the cleanest cannabis products in New York State.



100% Pure Live Resin • No Distillate • Small Batch • Ceramic Core • USB-C Rechargeable