Motorbreath | Live Resin Sauce | Vape Cartidge | 1/2 gram

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

A great strain for relaxing the body after a busy day. Named for the intense taste of gas, earth, and citrus, this strain provides a clear-headed high while putting the body to ease. The flavor and effects are straight-forward and true to strain in this live resin sauce extract.

About this strain

Named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell, Motorbreath crosses Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This award-winning strain produces a flavorful smoke with notes of fuel, earth, and citrus. If you’re an OG fan, Motorbreath is a must-try, but novices should be aware of its potent effects. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
