WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND

Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

–

ABOUT

Each pre roll pack contains 7 half-gram pre rolls for a total of 3.5 grams.

–

AROMA/FLAVOR

Tropical with citrus and herbal undertones.

–

Effects

This is an energizing sativa.



–

Terpenes



This strain is rich in Caryophyllene, Farnesene and Humulene.

