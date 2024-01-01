About this product
Ruby Violet | 1/2 Gram Joints | 7pk
Ruby Violet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Nana x Gush Mints strains and bred by Purple City Genetics. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best characteristics of its parent strains. Ruby Violet stands out with its captivating aroma, featuring sweet and fruity notes with diesel and earthiness. Leafly customers report that Ruby Violet's effects include feelings of relaxation, happiness, and creativity. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing properties. The average price of Ruby Violet typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ruby Violet, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.