About this product
About this strain
Scotty 2 Hotty is a blazing, indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Biscotti with Rainbow Chip. The effects of Scotty 2 Hotty are believed to be relaxing and euphoric, with the same tightly-packed olive and fern green buds of its Cookies family parents. Reviewers on Leafly say Scotty 2 Hotty makes them feel focused, relaxed and quite hungry. Scotty 2 Hotty can test as high as 29% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, for a sweet but gassy aroma and flavor of vanilla and notes of diesel. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain for stress and moderate pain. The original breeder of Scotty 2 Hotty is Exotic Genetix.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item