Scotty 2 Hotty | 1/2 Gram Joints | 7pk

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.



ABOUT
Each pre roll pack contains 7 half-gram pre rolls for a total of 3.5 grams.


AROMA/FLAVOR

Earthy with notes of lemon and pine.


Effects

This is a calming indica.


Terpenes

This strain is rich in Caryophyllene, Humulene and Bisabolol.

About this strain

Scotty 2 Hotty is a blazing, indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Biscotti with Rainbow Chip. The effects of Scotty 2 Hotty are believed to be relaxing and euphoric, with the same tightly-packed olive and fern green buds of its Cookies family parents. Reviewers on Leafly say Scotty 2 Hotty makes them feel focused, relaxed and quite hungry. Scotty 2 Hotty can test as high as 29% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, for a sweet but gassy aroma and flavor of vanilla and notes of diesel. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain for stress and moderate pain. The original breeder of Scotty 2 Hotty is Exotic Genetix.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
