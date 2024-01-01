Sour Biscotti | Eighth Ounce

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each jar contains an eighth ounce (3.5g) of flower.

AROMA/FLAVOR
Gassy with sweet berry and spicy undertones

Effects
This is a balanced hybrid.

About this strain

Sour Apple Biscotti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Apple and Biscotti. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its unique blend of genetics, Sour Apple Biscotti offers a delightful and balanced experience that appeals to both sativa and indica enthusiasts. Sour Apple Biscotti boasts a THC content that typically ranges from 18% to 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers looking for a well-rounded and potent experience. Leafly customers tell us that Sour Apple Biscotti's effects include feeling uplifted, relaxed, and euphoric. This strain's balanced hybrid nature offers a cerebral uplift paired with a soothing body high, making it suitable for various occasions and moods. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour Apple Biscotti when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its mood-enhancing properties and relaxing physical effects can provide relief for a range of conditions. Sour Apple Biscotti features flavors like sweet apple, earthy biscuit, and a hint of herbal undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedative qualities. The average price of Sour Apple Biscotti typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Sour Apple Biscotti, we invite you to share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
