Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.



10mg THC | 10mg CBG per gummy



10 gummies



Effects

Get social with CBG gummies from Florist Farms. CBG is a natural cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant and is known for its ability to provide mental clarity and energy. This is perfect for hanging out with friends.

Ingredients

Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Juice Concentrate, Extra Fine Sugar, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, THC Distillate, CBG Isolate, Organic Sunflower Oil



Why we love this brand

Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.



About

Vegan

No artificial flavoring or dyes

No corn syrup

Dairy free

Gluten free

Soy free

Tree-nut free

Coconut free

