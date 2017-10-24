Super Sour Diesel | Rechargeable Vape | 1 g

by Florist Farms
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

1g | Vape Pen | Sativa

100% Pure Cannabis Oil and Cannabis Terpenes

Zero Cutting Agents | No Artificial Flavoring

Flavor: Lemon forward with a diesel punch

Terpene Profile: Limonene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene

Enjoy the purity of Florist Farm’s distillate vapes, meticulously crafted with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes for an authentic, true-to-strain flavor experience. Free from artificial flavoring, these vapes offer a genuine and rich taste that captures the essence of each cannabis strain.

About this strain

Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked. 

Select best offer nearby

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Shop products
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
