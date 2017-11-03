Super Sour Diesel | Rechargeable Vape | 1g

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
  • Photo of Super Sour Diesel | Rechargeable Vape | 1g
About this product

1g | Vape Pen | Sativa

100% Pure Cannabis Oil and Cannabis Terpenes

Zero Cutting Agents | No Artificial Flavoring

Flavor: Pungent gas and diesel notes

Enjoy the purity of Florist Farm’s distillate vapes, meticulously crafted with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes for an authentic, true-to-strain flavor experience. Free from artificial flavoring, these vapes offer a genuine and rich taste that captures the essence of each cannabis strain.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
