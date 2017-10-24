1g | Vape Cartridge | Sativa



100% Pure Cannabis Oil and Cannabis Terpenes



Zero Cutting Agents | No Artificial Flavoring



Flavor: Lemon forward with a diesel punch



Terpene Profile: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene



Enjoy the purity of Florist Farm’s distillate vapes, meticulously crafted with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes for an authentic, true-to-strain flavor experience. Free from artificial flavoring, these vapes offer a genuine and rich taste that captures the essence of each cannabis strain.

read more