WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND

Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

–

ABOUT

Each pouch contains a full ounce (28g) of flower.

–

AROMA/FLAVOR

Fruity and sweet with hints of citrus

–

Effects

This is a balanced hybrid.

