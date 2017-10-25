WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND

Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT

Each pouch contains a full ounce (28g) of flower.

AROMA/FLAVOR

Spicy and nutty with herbal notes.

Effects

This is an energizing sativa.

Terpenes

This strain is rich in caryophyllene, limonene and humulene.

