Zero Gravity | 1/2 Gram Joints | 7pk

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each pre roll pack contains 7 half-gram pre rolls for a total of 3.5 grams.

AROMA/FLAVOR
Spicy citrus with tropical undertones

Effects
This is a balanced hybrid.

About this strain

Zero Gravity is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Holy Grail Kush and Smurfzilla. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zero Gravity is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by North Genetics, the average price of Zero Gravity typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zero Gravity’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zero Gravity, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
