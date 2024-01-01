Zushi | 1/2 Gram Joints | 7pk

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each pre roll pack contains 7 half-gram pre rolls for a total of 3.5 grams.

AROMA/FLAVOR
Sweet and floral with hints of pine

Effects
This is a balanced hybrid.


Terpenes

This strain is rich in Caryophyllene, Farnesene and Humulene.

About this strain

Zushi is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Ten Co from a genetic cross of Original Z x Kush Mints. It has spawned many popular strains like Pink Zushi and Blue Zushi. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zushi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
