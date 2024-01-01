WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND

Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT

Each jar contains a quarter ounce (7g) of flower.

AROMA/FLAVOR

Sweet and earthy with hints of pine

Effects

This is a balanced hybrid.

