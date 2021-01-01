Loading…
Flow Kana

All Gas by Independent Farm | Gold (7g)

"This flower is grown under the sun using sustainable cultivation practices by Independent Farms in Humboldt County; a cross of Maui Landrace Pineapple Sativa and Sweet Skunk.

Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!