All Gas by Independent Farm | Gold (7g)
About this product
"This flower is grown under the sun using sustainable cultivation practices by Independent Farms in Humboldt County; a cross of Maui Landrace Pineapple Sativa and Sweet Skunk.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
