About this product

"No better way to treat yourself than to some fresh, sungrown Apple Pie. This Sativa flower is grown under the sun using sustainable cultivation practices in Humboldt County; a cross of Acapulco Gold X Highland Nepalese. With high amounts of Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene, this flower offers a feel-good, euphoric effect. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."