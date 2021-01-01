About this product

"Banana Bliss from Woodman Peak Farms is a sativa-dominant strain with subtle scent and flavor of banana. The dense, olive green nugs produce a mild and sweet smoke that produces an energetic and inspirational high.



Banana Bliss is a genetic blend of Banana OG and Sin City Kush with 22.5% cannabinoids, including 1% CBG. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."