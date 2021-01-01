About this product
"Banana Jam is a heavy-hitting strain that can energize and inspire you or relax and comfort you, depending on how you’re feeling before you take a hit. Grown by Elysian Fields, this Sativa-dominant cross between Banana Punch and Strawberry Jam contains more than 24% cannabinoids and nearly 23% THC.
With dominant terps of limonene, myrcene, and beta-caryophyllene, it’ll mesmerize your taste buds with a sweet, earthy flavor complemented by an herbal, fruity aroma. Trust us when we say this cultivar’s about to become your new jam."
Flow Kana
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
