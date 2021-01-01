About this product

"Banana Jam is a heavy-hitting strain that can energize and inspire you or relax and comfort you, depending on how you’re feeling before you take a hit. Grown by Elysian Fields, this Sativa-dominant cross between Banana Punch and Strawberry Jam contains more than 24% cannabinoids and nearly 23% THC.



With dominant terps of limonene, myrcene, and beta-caryophyllene, it’ll mesmerize your taste buds with a sweet, earthy flavor complemented by an herbal, fruity aroma. Trust us when we say this cultivar’s about to become your new jam."