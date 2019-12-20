About this product

"Banana Split by Moonraker Farms is sativa strain as decadent as its namesake. The cultivar is incredibly unique with 1.5% CBG and rare terpene terpinolene.



Banana Split is sweet and earthy with long lasting effects. True to its sativa roots, Banana Split offers a chill but energetic experience.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."