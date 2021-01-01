About this product

"Bell Springs from Moonraker Farms is an Indica with buzzy cerebral effects and savory herbal smoke. The strain is the kind of skunky you can smell from the next room, sweet and sour with an earthy diesel undertone.



Bell Springs is rich in terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, and the ultra rare farnesene. Get ready for a comfortable, relaxing experience that just might inspire your next masterpiece. The bright green nugs are hand trimmed to maintain maximum trichomes.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."