About this product

"Flow Kana works with independent multi-generational farmers to cultivate high-quality, sustainably grown flower under full sun and completely organic methods.



Blue Dawg is a Sativa cross of Chemdawg and Blueberry with calming, enjoyable effects, grown under the sun using sustainable cultivation practices by Mendo Valley Farms in Mendocino County. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."