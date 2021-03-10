Blue Dream by Clover Valley Ranch | Gold (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
"Our Blue Dream from Clover Valley Ranch is the stuff that dreams are made of. But the sativa-dominant hybrid won’t put you to sleep just yet. This Gold grade cultivar is a genetic blend of Blueberry and Haze, balancing the effects of Sativa and Indica.
Blue Dream is rich in terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene. The big green buds smell sweet and earthy, like freshly picked blueberries straight out of the woods. Blue Dream is a fan favorite between novice and experienced consumers alike.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,655 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
