About this product

"Our Blue Dream from Clover Valley Ranch is the stuff that dreams are made of. But the sativa-dominant hybrid won’t put you to sleep just yet. This Gold grade cultivar is a genetic blend of Blueberry and Haze, balancing the effects of Sativa and Indica.



Blue Dream is rich in terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene. The big green buds smell sweet and earthy, like freshly picked blueberries straight out of the woods. Blue Dream is a fan favorite between novice and experienced consumers alike.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."