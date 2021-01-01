About this product

"If salted caramel and cannabis had a baby it would be Caramel Crème. The Indica dominant strain from Clover Valley Ranch is both flavorful and unique. Vanilla, buttery notes mix with an earthy and herbal aroma to create a robust experience for the senses.



Caramel Crème has 1% CBG and rare terpene ocimene making it not your average strain. This cultivar comes from a mix of OG, Royal Highness, and Old School Cookies from California’s own Humboldt Seed Co. Genetics.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."