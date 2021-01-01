About this product

"Collie Man Kush, grown by Mendo Valley Farms in Mendocino County, is a Sativa cross of Humbolt Reserve OG x Asphalt Plant.



Flow Kana’s ‘Active’ line is made up of Sativa and Sativa-dominant craft strains cultivated by independent farmers in Northern California. Active strains offer an energizing effect that is helpful with creativity and socializing. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to farmers to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis that’s sustainably grown. Active strains will have the specific strain name and farm name so you know what you’re smoking and where it’s from. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."