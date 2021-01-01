About this product

"Diamond Bubba from Beija Flor is as polished as it is potent. A cross between Diamond OG and Bubba Kush, this Indica-dominant strain has a total cannabinoid content of over 24%. It relaxes the body and mind better than most thanks to its heavy myrcene content and nearly 23% THC content, making it the perfect strain for a restful day off.



With sparkles of beta-caryophyllene and limonene and an earthy sweet aroma reminiscent of a forest breeze, you’ll feel at ease locked into your couch for hours on end."