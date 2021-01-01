Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Flow Kana

Flow Kana

Diamond Bubba by Beija Flor | Gold (7g)

About this product

"Diamond Bubba from Beija Flor is as polished as it is potent. A cross between Diamond OG and Bubba Kush, this Indica-dominant strain has a total cannabinoid content of over 24%. It relaxes the body and mind better than most thanks to its heavy myrcene content and nearly 23% THC content, making it the perfect strain for a restful day off.

With sparkles of beta-caryophyllene and limonene and an earthy sweet aroma reminiscent of a forest breeze, you’ll feel at ease locked into your couch for hours on end."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!