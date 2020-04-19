Dosi Punch by Clover Valley Ranch | Gold (7g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
"Dosi Punch, grown by Clover Valley Ranch in Lake County, is an Indica heavy strain cultivated beyond organically under the California sun.
Flow Kana Gold Quarters contain small batch cannabis from independent farmers using only the power of the sun and organic inputs that provide a consistent and reliable selection of carefully curated, sustainably cultivated, sungrown products."
Flow Kana Gold Quarters contain small batch cannabis from independent farmers using only the power of the sun and organic inputs that provide a consistent and reliable selection of carefully curated, sustainably cultivated, sungrown products."
Dosi Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
5% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
5% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!