Dream Queen by Clover Valley Ranch | Silver (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
"Dream Queen from Clover Valley Ranch will make you feel like royalty (crown not included). The rare gem is a Hybrid of Blue Dream and Space Queen. It features nearly 2% CBG and the ultra rare terpene ocimene.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Dream Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
284 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!