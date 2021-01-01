Equinox by Emerald Spirit Botanicals | Gold (7g)
About this product
"Equinox, grown by Emerald Spirit Botanicals in Mendocino County, is a balanced CBD cross of Cannatonic Berry White and Matanuska Thunderfuck Love Bomb. Equinox is a celestial experience with equal parts THC and CBD. The cultivar is balanced, offering a calm yet high-energy experience.
The sticky buds have a robust aroma from rarely seen terpinolene, earthy with undertones of pine. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
The sticky buds have a robust aroma from rarely seen terpinolene, earthy with undertones of pine. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!