"Galaxy Girl from SEED707 is truly out of this world. This Sativa-dominant cultivar is a rare gem with over 1% CBG and terpinolene.



Let Galaxy Girl stimulate your senses with its smooth smoke and high-energy buzz. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."