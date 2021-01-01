About this product

"Experience the beauty of Glaciers, grown in small batches by Empress Farms in Humboldt County. This indica-leaning frosty flower has lineage of White Tahoe Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato that gives a comforting, yet inspiring entourage effect because of its impressive 28% total cannabinoids combined with over 2% terpenes of caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene dominance. As you exhale zesty, hops allow Glaciers to envelop you, relaxing the body and enhancing feelings of relaxation and restfulness."