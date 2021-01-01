Glaciers by Empress Farms | Farmer's Reserve (3.5g)
About this product
"Experience the beauty of Glaciers, grown in small batches by Empress Farms in Humboldt County. This indica-leaning frosty flower has lineage of White Tahoe Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato that gives a comforting, yet inspiring entourage effect because of its impressive 28% total cannabinoids combined with over 2% terpenes of caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene dominance. As you exhale zesty, hops allow Glaciers to envelop you, relaxing the body and enhancing feelings of relaxation and restfulness."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!