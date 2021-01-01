About this product

"GMO from Independent Farm is a genetic blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg resulting in this spicy little number. The sticky green buds are known for their strong body buzz and a relaxed experience true to it’s Indica roots. This strain is a heavy-hitter with high THC potency and long lasting effects.



Dominant terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, humulene give it that sharp diesel and earthy aroma. GMO is reminiscent of camping, a full body mellow that comes after a day of hiking, camphor and smoke lingering on your clothes. These Gold grade buds are grown with care and hand-trimmed for the utmost quality.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to unique, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."