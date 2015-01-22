About this product
"Grape Ape by Beija Flor is an ideal nighttime strain with incredibly relaxing effects. An Indica-dominant cross between Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and original Afghani, its over 24% THC provides a calming full-body experience that comfortably rocks you into a long, deep sleep."
About this strain
Grape Ape
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
Reported by real people like you
1,477 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP