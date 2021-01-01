Harmony Rose by Emerald Spirits Botanicals | Gold (3.5g)
About this product
"Harmony Rose, grown under the sun by Emerald Spirit Botanicals in Mendocino County is a 1:1 balanced cultivar. With a complex aroma and taste, this strain has a rose scent, with chocolate undertones and an earthy, rich taste.
This somewhat sedative flower offers a relaxing body effect with a typical Indica sensation that keeps you still fairly social – and it can be consumed any time of day.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
