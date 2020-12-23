Ice Cream Cake by Clover Valley Ranch | Gold (7g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
"Ice Cream Cake from Clover Valley Ranch is a sweet, decadent, and nutty treat. What says sunshine and summertime quite like the smell of ice cream and sungrown cannabis? An indica-dominant hybrid blend between Wedding Cake and Gelato 33 gives this strain an uplifting and relaxing vibe.
Ice Cream Cake is sticky with white trichomes and offers 1% of the rare cannabinoid CBG. The rich forest green buds are as pungent as they are flavourful. Dominant terpenes limonene, linalool, caryophyllene create a creamy profile with a delightful hint of spice. These Gold grade buds are grown with care and hand-trimmed for the utmost quality.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to unique, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
629 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
