About this product

"Ice Cream Cake from Clover Valley Ranch is a sweet, decadent, and nutty treat. What says sunshine and summertime quite like the smell of ice cream and sungrown cannabis? An indica-dominant hybrid blend between Wedding Cake and Gelato 33 gives this strain an uplifting and relaxing vibe.



Ice Cream Cake is sticky with white trichomes and offers 1% of the rare cannabinoid CBG. The rich forest green buds are as pungent as they are flavourful. Dominant terpenes limonene, linalool, caryophyllene create a creamy profile with a delightful hint of spice. These Gold grade buds are grown with care and hand-trimmed for the utmost quality.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to unique, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."