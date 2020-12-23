Loading…
Flow Kana

Ice Cream Cake by Independent Farm | Gold (3.5g)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

"Ice Cream Cake, grown by Independent Farm, is an Indica-leaning hybrid cross of Gelato and Wedding Cake. This flower has a creamy flavor with a light citrus-sweet aroma and offers a euphoric effect on the mind and spirit and a relaxing effect on the body.

Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."

Ice Cream Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
629 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
