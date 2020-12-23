About this product

"Ice Cream Cake, grown by Independent Farm, is an Indica-leaning hybrid cross of Gelato and Wedding Cake. This flower has a creamy flavor with a light citrus-sweet aroma and offers a euphoric effect on the mind and spirit and a relaxing effect on the body.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."