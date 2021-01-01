Jack Dream by MVF South | Gold (7g)
About this product
"Jack Dream, grown sustainably under the sun by MVF South in Mendocino County, is a Sativa cross of Jack Herer and Blue Dream.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
