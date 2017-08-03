Loading…
Jack Herer by Independent Farm | Silver (7g)

by Flow Kana
Sativa THC 17%
Strain rating:

About this product

"Jack Herer from Independent Farm is widely recognized and for good reason. Originating in California, this sativa honors the memory of Jack Herer the man, a longtime local cannabis activist and medical marijuana user.

This mid-range potency cultivar is a mix of Northern Lights and Shiva Skunk. Jack Herer is the perfect daytime strain, offering an energetic, happy and bubbly experience. Its unique terpene profile of ocimene, terpinolene creates a fresh aroma of wood, pine, herbs with a hint of citrus.

Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."

About this strain

Picture of Jack Herer
Jack Herer

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

Jack Herer effects

Reported by real people like you
3,362 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.

A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP